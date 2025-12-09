Congress,CPM allying with Jamaat, says Rajeev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM and Congress are allying with Jamaat-e-Islami, which works towards establishing an Islamic state, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

He said the outfit had extended political support to both the fronts as revealed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a meet the press. He accused the LDF and UDF of locking on to political goals without considering the cons of its maneuvers and urged the public to vote for NDA to put an end to this.

He also alleged that the UPA government did nothing for the state when there were eight union ministers from Kerala and the Narendra Modi had provided more assistance than the Congress-led governments. He also accused the fronts of doing nothing on gold heist from Sabarimala temple and added that they have turned the devaswom board into a centre for middlemen.

“Lack of development, corruption, criminal negligence, and incompetence are what the alternating governments have given the people of Kerala over the years. Despite the people giving them opportunities many times, they gave nothing back to the people. If anyone has done anything to protect the interests of the people of this land, it is solely the Narendra Modi government,” he added.