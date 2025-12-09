Docs protest move to include non-med faculty in pre-clinical subjects

Doctors in the state have strongly opposed the entry of non-medical graduates as faculty members in pre-clinical subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Microbiology. They criticised the Public Service Commission for abruptly postponing its scheduled examination to recruit assistant professors in Biochemistry and Microbiology, alleging that the move was aimed at unlawfully accommodating non-medical candidates.

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Kerala branch, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), and several specialty organisations have raised objections.

The PSC had initially invited applications from MBBS and MD degree holders with senior residency experience and had already issued hall tickets for the written test. However, the exam was deferred and a fresh notification was released, opening the door to non-medical applicants.

According to KGMCTA, this inclusion was made following an advice from the Directorate of Medical Education and the Health Department. Association leaders stressed that the existing government order clearly stipulates MBBS and MD as mandatory qualifications for Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges. They also pointed to National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, which allow non-medical candidates only when qualified medical graduates are unavailable, a condition they say does not apply in Kerala.