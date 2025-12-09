LSG dept steps in to solve Varkala project row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the tussle between Varkala municipality and the tourism department over the implementation of the controversial Varkala Dakshin Kashi project — launched at the ancient Janardhana Swamy Temple under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme — the local self-government principal director on Monday convened a meeting with all stakeholders to resolve the issue.

Principal director Geromic George directed the municipality secretary to grant the required approvals after legally vetting all documents. The Varkala municipality had issued multiple stop memos to the tourism department, the most recent one on December 2, asking that all construction activities be halted immediately. However, the Urulungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) continued construction and excavation on the Varkala cliff without securing mandatory permissions.

The Rs 25 crore Centre-funded project, aimed at improving basic facilities and enhancing the pilgrim experience, was launched around three months ago without obtaining required approvals from the Varkala municipality, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), and the Geological Survey of India (GSI). The municipality issued its first notice on September 25.

The meeting, convened on the request of the tourism department, was attended by representatives of the District Disaster Management Authority, the tourism department, KCZMA, and Varkala municipality. Geromic said the municipal secretary has been instructed to legally examine and approve the project.

The tourism department will submit the project drawings for approval on December 11.