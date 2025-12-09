SBI Thiruvanthapuram circle celebrates silver jubilee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the enduring role of the State Bank of India in Kerala’s socioeconomic development, SBI chairman C S Shetty commented that the bank remains committed to a future roadmap focusing on the superior customer-centric banking experience. He was inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the bank’s Thiruvananthapuram Circle in Ernakulam on Monday.

The chairman also launched the upcoming CSR initiatives of the bank, which will have multiple institutions as its key beneficiaries, including Kottayam Medical College, selected primary health centres, anganwadis, primary schools, orphanages, special schools, old age homes, and women’s shelter homes.

Special financial assistance schemes for girl students under the Beti Bachao scheme will also be extended as part of this.

SBI will also collaborate with the Viswasanthi Development Foundation to provide safe drinking water to three wards in Kuttanad, a region frequently affected by water-related challenges. The silver jubilee programme was also attended by Thiruvananthapuram Circle CGM K V Bangarraju and other bank officials.