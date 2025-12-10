Coastal outskirts keep democracy moving in Thiruvananthapuram amid low turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a city long shadowed by its reputation for lacklustre polling, Thiruvananthapuram seemed to slip deeper into that pattern on election day. In the city’s upscale neighbourhoods, where voter apathy has become almost ritual, the silence was unmistakable. By noon, turnout still hovered stubbornly below 30%, a telling sign of the indifference that had marked the morning.

At the Kowdiar LP School, nestled in one of the city’s quietest upscale pockets, the polling station wore a unhurried look through the morning. Only a handful of voters trickled in at a time, the queue seldom growing beyond two or three people. Then, just before 10.45am, the hush lifted. The arrival of Governor Rajendra Arlekar briefly transformed the otherwise languid booth into a flurry of activity, drawing curious glances.

Although the governor arrived prepared to wait his turn, the sparse early-morning turnout meant his time in the queue was fleeting. But as the sun climbed higher, the scene began to shift. Slowly, elderly voters emerged, some leaning on canes, others guided by family.

Retired college teacher Johny K John and his wife Elizabeth Thomas have treated every election like an unbreakable family ritual since settling in the capital three decades ago. Their sons John and Thomas, working in Kochi and Kozhikode respectively, boarded overnight trains just to make it home in time to vote alongside their parents.