Coastal outskirts keep democracy moving in Thiruvananthapuram amid low turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a city long shadowed by its reputation for lacklustre polling, Thiruvananthapuram seemed to slip deeper into that pattern on election day. In the city’s upscale neighbourhoods, where voter apathy has become almost ritual, the silence was unmistakable. By noon, turnout still hovered stubbornly below 30%, a telling sign of the indifference that had marked the morning.
At the Kowdiar LP School, nestled in one of the city’s quietest upscale pockets, the polling station wore a unhurried look through the morning. Only a handful of voters trickled in at a time, the queue seldom growing beyond two or three people. Then, just before 10.45am, the hush lifted. The arrival of Governor Rajendra Arlekar briefly transformed the otherwise languid booth into a flurry of activity, drawing curious glances.
Although the governor arrived prepared to wait his turn, the sparse early-morning turnout meant his time in the queue was fleeting. But as the sun climbed higher, the scene began to shift. Slowly, elderly voters emerged, some leaning on canes, others guided by family.
Retired college teacher Johny K John and his wife Elizabeth Thomas have treated every election like an unbreakable family ritual since settling in the capital three decades ago. Their sons John and Thomas, working in Kochi and Kozhikode respectively, boarded overnight trains just to make it home in time to vote alongside their parents.
“There is definitely a sense of apathy, especially among the younger generation,” Elizabeth said. “However there are still many who realise that their vote matters,” she said. Aparna V P, a first-time voter in the local body polls, echoed that sentiment. “My vote is for development and for a city with better, more reliable infrastructure,” the BCom student said. Coastal wards told a very different story.
By afternoon, polling stations in Beemapally, Valiyathura and the Port wards were buzzing, with queues that refused to thin even after the 6pm deadline. “For us, our daily bread comes first. Food first, democracy later,” said Jeremias, a 59-year-old fisherman from the Port ward. He had stepped out to get his fishing net repaired but sprinted back as the clock neared closing time.
At Kachani ward, voting flowed steadily from early morning. But not everyone arrived in calm spirits. Senior citizen Krishnankutty stood fuming outside the Kachani Government High School booth, where the premises had been dug up for construction.
Moments earlier, he had nearly stumbled over the debris while trying to navigate his way to the entrance. “No wonder people stay indifferent,” he said, frustration unmistakable in his voice. “We are already tired of pothole-ridden road. Now, even the polling station is a mess. My vote will definitely reflect my resentment.” he said.