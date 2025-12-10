New bridge, old roads on mind, Thiruvananthapuram's tribal belt casts votes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tribespeople of Thodumala ward in Thiruvananthapuram's Amboori grama panchayat are grateful to the government for the Kumbichal bridge.

The newly-opened, but yet-to-be-inaugurated bridge has significantly cut down the travel time of the residents of the ward's 11 tribal settlements and also reduced their dependency on boats – their lone mode of transport until now.

However, as the capital's tribal belts cast their votes in the local body elections on Tuesday, one question lingered: Will the bridge sway voters' sentiments?

“Neither do we favour a party, nor do we vote based on it. However, nothing has helped us in recent times like the bridge. Earlier, we depended on boats, whose availability was always uncertain,” said 20-year-old Raman, who cast his first vote on Tuesday.

“We have been seeing remarkable developments in our area, one of which is this bridge. However, I don't know how it will reflect in the results,” said the film aspirant.

Generally, tribal belts see active participation in elections. “I never miss an election,” said Sarasu, after casting her vote at the Government Tribal LP School in Puravimala. Initially confused upon seeing three EVMs kept together, she exercised her franchise eventually with the help of a polling officer.