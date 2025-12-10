Thrivananthapuram records 67.42 per cent polling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election to local self-government institutions in the district was largely peaceful. An exception was a clash between CPM and BJP workers at Vanchiyoor. Police intervention helped in preventing untoward incidents at Vanchiyoor where BJP accused CPM of bringing bogus voters. In the morning, polling booths in rural areas were busier than those in urban areas.

The district’s polling percentage was 67.42 as per the data released by the State Election Commission around 7.50pm. 19.63 lakh of the 29.12 lakh persons in the voters list cast their votes. Of the total 13.53 lakh males, 9.14 lakh voted. Their polling percentage was 67.56. Of the 15.59 lakh females, 10.49 lakh cast their votes, 67.29%. 17 of the 32 transgenders in the list voted.

58.24% polling was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Among the municipalities, Neyyattinkara recorded the maximum polling, 70.36 and Varkala, the lowest, 66.39%. Among block panchayats, Pernkadavila registered the highest polling percentage, 73.94, and Varkala block the lowest, 68.65%.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar cast his vote at Jawahar Nagar School. Shashi Tharoor, MP, cast his vote at Cotton Hill School, Education Minister V Sivankutty at Fort, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil at NSS College Neeramankara, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan cast his vote at St Mary’s HSS, Pattom, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at Jawahar Nagar LPS, Senior Congress leaders A K Antony and M M Hassan at Jagathy UPS, V M Sudheeran at Kunnukuzhy UPS, former KPCC president K Muraleedharan at Jawahar Nagar LPS, BJP leader and former DGP Sreelekha at Cotton Hill School , and K S Sabarinadhan at RKDNSS, Sasthamangalam.