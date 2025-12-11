Actor assault case: Cultural figures & activists gather in support of survivor in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial court verdict in the actor assault case has sparked widespread debate across the state amid calls for solidarity with the survivor. On Wednesday, people from various walks of life gathered at Manaveeyam Veedhi in Thiruvananthapuram to express support to the survivor’s long fight for justice. A solidarity meeting, under the banner #Avalkoppam (With Her), held there in the evening had cultural figures, social activists and students in attendance.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, addressing the gathering, said the survivor symbolised not just one individual but the collective conscience of society. “She is not just one person. She is me, you and our society. She represents hope, truth and justice,” he said.

Among those who spoke were activist Beena Paul, actor Joby, filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, SEWA member Sonia George, Class 7 student Misriya of Nemom UP School, and dancer-activist Chemparvathy.

Cultural activist R Parvathy Devi said solidarity gatherings would not end there. “No organisation is officially leading this event. Many people with a sense of justice have responded on their own. Today is Human Rights Day, and the rights of survivors must be protected,” she said.

S Rahul, district secretary of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham (PuKaSa), said the survivor’s struggle has opened a new space in Malayalam cinema, where people can hope to work with dignity. “Boycotting the art of certain individuals must also be seen as a cultural expression,” he said.

One of the most powerful responses came from young student Misriya, who said she felt ashamed of having once enjoyed actor Dileep’s films. “Letting such people walk free makes parents fear for their daughters. He is a disgrace to the film industry,” she said.