Fresh instructions to restart ABC initiative amid rise in stray attacks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the ABC programme coming to a grinding halt following the Supreme Court’s recent directions, the state government has issued fresh instructions amid rising stray dog attack incidents, clarifying that the lack of animal shelters cannot be cited as a reason to stop sterilisation and vaccination drives. After the Supreme Court order of November 7, the local bodies across the state had suspended vaccination and sterilisation drives, as the direction was to move the dogs to shelters.

A recent letter to the director of the Animal Husbandry Department from the government clarifies that the Supreme Court’s order of November 7 mandated the local bodies to remove stray dogs from sensitive public spaces - schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, inter-state terminals and railway stations - and shift them to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination as per the Animal Birth Control Rules 2017.

The government pointed out that the court’s restriction on releasing dogs back to the same locations applies only to animals caught from these institutional premises. Routine ABC operations in public areas outside these zones should therefore continue without interruption. Until permanent shelters are established, Local Self-Government Institutions (LSGIs) have been instructed to relocate such dogs to suitable alternative locations.