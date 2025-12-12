Thiruvananthapuram Central redevelopment gathers pace with major works underway

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The massive Rs 495-crore redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, the principal hub of the capital city, is advancing at a rapid pace. Comprehensive development activities are in progress to transform the station with a modern architectural design and upgraded passenger-friendly facilities.

The major works have been divided into two distinct segments, the construction of the north block at the Thampanoor side and the south block at the Power House Road side. The piling work for both blocks has already been completed, and foundation works have commenced simultaneously at each end. Inevitably, the large-scale redevelopment has caused temporary inconvenience to the public.

Passenger entry through the Power House Road has been cordoned off, restricting access exclusively to the Thampanoor side. At the Power House end, a multi-level car parking facility along with a new south block comprising offices and passenger amenities is under construction. Additionally, a portion of the platform near the escalator has been covered to facilitate ongoing works.

The redevelopment projects have been meticulously planned to ensure enhanced facilities for passengers while elevating the station to international standards. Upon completion, Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station is expected to emerge as a major hub that will redefine the identity of the capital city. The overarching objective of the project is to provide travellers with superior amenities and a significantly improved travel experience.

On the Power House side, a new building for the running crew has already been completed. The railway authorities are in the process of relocating the crew from the existing office at the Thampanoor side to this newly constructed facility.

The redevelopment contract for Thiruvananthapuram Central was awarded to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd, with the Southern Railway Zone supervising the project.