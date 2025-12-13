16 counting centres arranged in the Thiruvananthapuram district for local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 16 counting centres have been set up across Thiruvananthapuram district for the upcoming local body elections, covering the corporation, municipalities and block panchayats. The counting for the Thiruvananthapuram corporation will take place at Mar Ivanios College. Votes from wards 1 to 26 and 27 to 51 will be counted in two sections on the ground floor hall located between the St. George Building and the Little Flower Block of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Counting for wards 52 to 76 will be held at the badminton court on the ground floor of Mar Theophilus Training College, while votes from wards 77 to 101 will be counted in the basement floor yard bus garage of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.

In the municipal areas, the designated counting centres are: Government Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara for Neyyattinkara municipality; BHS Mancha for Nedumangad municipality; and the Attingal municipal office for Attingal municipality. Counting at the Attingal Municipal Office will take place at three locations -- the area in front of the building, the meeting hall on the third floor and the industries and commerce department’s helpdesk on the second floor. The Varkala municipal office will serve as the counting centre for Varkala municipality.

At the block and grama panchayat level, the counting centres are:Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Parassala; Government High School, Marayamuttam, Perungadavila; New Higher Secondary School, Nellimoodu, Athiyannoor; Government VHSS, Malayinkeezhu, Nemom; St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, Pothencode; G Karthikeyan Memorial Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellanad; Govt Girls Higher Secondary School, Nedumangad; Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode, Vamanapuram; Government HSS, Kilimanoor; Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu; Sree Narayana College, Sivagiri, Varkala.