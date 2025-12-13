Huddle Global 2025 kicks off at Kovalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Startup festival Huddle Global 2025, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), began at Kovalam here on Friday. The three-day event offers vast opportunities for startups, including funding and mentor support. An expo of innovative products and an all-India hackathon are among the highlights.

Addressing the opening session, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the global landscape is transforming with rapid digitalisation through domains like AI, automation and shipping supply chains.

He briefed about the steps taken by the Kerala Government to accelerate the state’s development. “The Vizhinjam-Kollam-Punalur triangle is emerging as one of the most strategic development zones combining port growth, industrial capacity and inland connectivity.

With the Vizhinjam Port as its gateway, southern Kerala and Tamil Nadu as a manufacturing and maritime services hub, and the engineering and agro industrial centre in the Punalur-Tenkasi belt, the triangle offers unmatched potential for logistics, electronics, food processing and clean tech industries,” he said.

The digital and science park projects in the state are designed to bring global technology companies, advanced research labs and leading universities focusing on AI, robotics, semiconductor technologies, food technologies, optics and digital engineering.

IT secretary Sambasiva Rao said Kerala’s evolving talent strength has deep expertise in domains like AI, inter-sciences and finance, combined broad skills in engineering, data and cybersecurity.

“We are creating a unique high-performing workforce that gives industry partners strong retention and consistent innovation. Apart from an attrition rate of 8-10 percent, affordability of talent, quality of life and cost of space make Kerala nearly 40-65 percent more cost-effective for long-term capability building,” he said.