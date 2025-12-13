Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to adopt Chennai-model ABC centre for stray dog management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With stray dog management remaining a persistent challenge in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram corporation is planning to adopt the Greater Chennai Corporation’s model of an exclusive animal birth control (ABC) centre-cum-multispeciality veterinary hospital. The proposal comes amid rising concerns over public safety and growing rabies cases, with 21 confirmed infections being reported within the corporation limits between January and December this year.

The civic body is now gearing up to revise its existing plan for an ABC centre and veterinary hospital at Thiruvallam by incorporating key features from the Chennai facility. According to officials, the Chennai centres stand out for their efficient design and minimal noise and environmental pollution.

“Chennai’s ABC centres are soundproof, fully covered, and scientifically designed. They also function as one-stop centres for pet emergencies and rescued animals,” a senior corporation official told TNIE.

“We are awaiting the secretary’s permission to visit the Chennai facility, likely next month. Our multispeciality hospital proposal will be updated based on the ABC centre in Chennai,” the official added.

Local residents have long been raising concerns about barking, foul smell, and wastewater discharge from existing ABC centres.

The official added that the Chennai model effectively addresses these issues through soundproof materials and scientific waste management systems.

“Kerala still lacks ideal models. So it is important to study successful initiatives outside the state,” the official said.

The corporation has earmarked `4.5 crore for the Thiruvallam project, though officials admit that the estimated cost may rise. The Greater Chennai Corporation set up its facility at a cost of around `7 crore, with a capacity to sterilise around 30 dogs a day. Thiruvananthapuram corporation has already identified land near the existing ABC centre at Vandithadam for the proposed project.