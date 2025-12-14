IFFK venues remain house full on day two

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Festival favourites may be a separate package at the IFFK, but delegates’ rush at the 15 venues for Day 2 hinted that the segregation could be a misnomer, as most of the films shown went full house.

Portraits in a Sea of Lies, the 2010 Suvarna Chakoram winner; and A Sad and a Beautiful World, a love story set in Lebanon amidst all the upheavals it faces were the clear favourites of many. A clutch of Indian films also caught eyes: Joe Baby’s Ebb, Moham by Fazil Razak, and Neeraj Gheywan’s Homebound. The curation for the day also included a mix of picks on women-centric stories — Die My Love in the World Cinema section being a stand-out.

Women in focus frames shown also included Arabic films such as Aisha Can’t Fly Away and The Girl Who Stole Time from China.

The Palestinian package, aptly titled ‘Under the Olive Tree’, marked its presence with Once Upon a Time in Gaza by Palestinian twins Arab and Tarzan Nasser — best known for their short film Condom Lead (2013). This time, they tell the story of a student who is in alliance with a dealer and a crime that he witnessed.

The Indian Cinema Now package has quite a formidable bunch with movies from filmmakers across the country whose films have been making a mark in the independent cinema scene.