Kerala local body poll results: LDF emerges as the single largest front in Attingal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The minimal headway made by opposition parties in Attingal municipality has helped save LDF’s face here in securing the most number of votes in the local body polls.

However, the front cannot hail this their complete victory, as it falls one seat short of a clear majority, with only 16 seats in the 32-member council. While UDF and BJP managed to win seven seats each here, the victory of two independent candidates remains critical in the municipality.

Though Attingal has been a bastion of the Left since 1979, their spirits appeared to have weakened this time, much like the situation across the state.

The trend suggests that the LDF’s attempt to project the ‘Attingal-model of development’ has taken the backseat because of the much-delayed Attingal bus stand construction and the tardy development of Kachery Junction, pushing the front to its lowest total in the last 20 years.

Far from its strong rule of the council here in 2000-05 and a good share of 13 seats in 2010, the Congress is keeping up its struggle weakly, almost always just maintaining a meagre increment of one seat in every council — five seats in 2015, six in 2020, and seven this year. The party’s expectation of the ‘CPM-BJP collusion’ allegation seemed not to have worked out for them in the larger picture.

Despite the big win in the capital corporation, the BJP has failed to recreate a similar feat in its neighbouring municipality here. Though the party secured seven seats this time, against five in 2020, the BJP’s growth in the current year has become questionable.

The BJP candidate’s expectations to reap benefits from the RSS-stronghold areas, too, appear not to have fructified. However, their growth from one seat in 2010 to the current state of affairs is worth noting.