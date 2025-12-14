Kerala local body poll results: LDF wins third time in Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala municipality has delivered a clear mandate this time, with the LDF retaining power. Out of the 34 wards, the front secured 16 seats, pushing the NDA to a distant second with 10. The UDF slipped in to the third place with only six seats. The support of two independent councillors will now be crucial, as the LDF requires 18 seats to secure a ruling majority.

In the 2020 elections, the LDF had won 12 seats, the NDA 11, the UDF 7, and independents 3. The LDF had formed the council then with the backing of independents.

This year, Varkala recorded the lowest voter turnout among municipalities in the district, though participation was higher than in the previous election. Over 66% of the 33,911 registered voters had cast their ballots this time around.

Until 2015, Varkala had alternated its mandate between the UDF and LDF. The trend shifted in 2020 when the LDF secured a consecutive term with independent support. This time, the chairperson’s post is reserved for a woman.