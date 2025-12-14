LDF retains toehold in municipalities, panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM-led LDF suffered a rout in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, it fared well in all the four municipalities in the district. Interestingly, it retained them with a performance bettering even the 2020 tally.

The LDF cruised to simple majority in Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara municipalities, while in Attingal and Varkala, it became the biggest coalition but ended tantalisingly close to breaching the threshold.

Requiring 22 seats for a majority, LDF coasted to 29 seats (an improvement from 27 in 2020) in Nedumangad. UDF bagged 10 seats (two more), while NDA won three seats (one less).

In Neyyattinkara, the LDF staged a stellar performance winning 25 seats, while the threshold for majority was 24. The left front managed to raise their seats from 18 to 25, while the UDF tally fell from 17 to 12. The NDA too saw its seats diminishing from nine to seven.

In Attingal, LDF won 16 seats out of 31. Last time they had 18. UDF won seven seats (one less than 2020). NDA maintained status quo winning seven seats. As 17 seats are required for majority, the LDF will need to cobble up support from UDF or others, who have two seats.