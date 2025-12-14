Loss in Thiruvananthapuram corporation sparks debate within CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the LDF’s humiliating defeat in the city corporation, in-fighting began within the district CPM. Taking a cue from the rough exchanges between senior leaders within the party’s district committee, a young leader too came out against the outgoing council led by Mayor Arya Rajendran.

City council’s outgoing standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu took a dig at Arya through a Facebook post. Stating that the corporation used to hold the Left front close during testing times, she wrote that the previous mayors and their teams could boldly walk to any corner of the corporation and maintain the ‘life-bond’ with the voters. “Instead of having a larger-than-party attitude, disdainful behaviour to those in the lower rungs of power, over-humility before those in the higher echelons of power, and turning one’s office into a caucus for their career building, moves should have been done to engage with people who waited outside the room, considerate to the demands raised by local leaders, and develop a good team within the council, which would have at least given a setback with a lower magnitude than this,” Gayathri said in the post, which she took down in an hour.

Citing the LDF lead in other local bodies, she noted that nothing has fallen short from the side of the party’s ground work. On the other hand, the seats in which the party won were due to the personal bonds candidates shared with the voters, she added. Meanwhile, the CPM leadership rejected the young leader’s open criticism. “We do not agree with such posts. What should be told within the party should be said here, and what should be told to the public must be done so,” said state secretary M V Govindan.