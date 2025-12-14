Thiruvananthapuram verdict endorses BJP’s development agenda, says state president Rajeev

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the NDA’s strong performance in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections reflected public acceptance of the party’s development agenda and a clear rejection of the LDF’s governance in the state capital.

“This result clearly shows that people have accepted the BJP’s development vision. The BJP will fulfil every promise made in its manifesto and develop the state capital into one of the country’s leading cities,” Chandrasekhar said while addressing party workers following the counting of votes.

Commenting on the Congress’ improved performance against the LDF, Chandrasekhar said the outcome should not be seen as a lasting political shift. “The Congress may celebrate its gains over the LDF, but that is only a temporary outcome driven by anti-incumbency votes,” he said.

Chandrasekhar asserted that the LDF was rapidly losing relevance in Kerala’s political landscape after a decade in power. “In the coming assembly election, the people will have a clear choice between the NDA and the UDF. The people have rejected the LDF,” he said.

He alleged that corruption had emerged as a decisive factor against the LDF.