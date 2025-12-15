LDF returns to power in Neyyattinkara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF is set to return to power at the Neyyattinkara municipal council. It won 25 seats in the just-concluded local body polls, seven more than in the previous term.

Meanwhile, the UDF and the NDA suffered setbacks, losing five and two sitting seats, respectively, and gaining none.

Two independent candidates too registered victories — V P Shinoj in Thozhukkal ward and Biju T S from Amaravila.

What perhaps aided the LDF this time around was its bold decision to give the ticket to young candidates. Only five of the candidates fielded by the Left were above 50.

That said, the municipality is haunted by a plethora of civic issues, which both the UDF and BJP had highlighted in their respective campaigns.

Meanwhile, the two new wards, Chemmanthattu and Therannoor, were won by NDA candidate Sunithakumari S and LDF’s Rakhi P J, respectively.