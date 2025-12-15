NDA one seat short, Vizhinjam poll & independents key to corporation control

Vizhinjam, which has around 14,000 voters including nearly 5,000 from the Hindu community, is now being seen as a key battle. The NDA, just one seat short of the magic number, is keen on winning the ward to avoid complete dependence on post-poll alignments. The UDF, meanwhile, has fielded Sudheer Khan, who is considered a strong contender in the ward and is expected to put up a tough fight.

Post election results, leaders of both the UDF and the NDA are scrambling to secure the support of independents. Sudheesh Kumar, the independent councillor from Powdikonam and a Congress rebel, told TNIE that he has been approached by both fronts. He contested as an independent in protest against the Congress leadership’s decision to allot the Powdikonam ward to the IUML.

“After the results, I have been flooded with calls from different parties. The people in this ward supported me and I want to continue as an independent and give my very best for them,” he said.

Another independent councillor, Pattoor Radhakrishnan from the Kannamoola ward, said he has not yet made up his mind on whether to align with any political front or continue as an independent.

“As of now, I haven’t decided anything. A lot of workers stood with me and worked along with me to win this election. There will be more discussions before taking any decision. I might continue as an independent,” Radhakrishnan said.

However, the BJP is confident of winning the Vizhinjam ward. BJP Thiruvananthapuram Central district president Karamana Jayan said the party is keeping its door open for both independent candidates. “Even if they don’t support us, we will rule the corporation. Also, we are very confident of winning the Vizhinjam ward,” he said.