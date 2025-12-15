Women auteurs take centre stage as IFFK blossoms on Day 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last year’s IFFK had focused on women in cinema, and this year too, the female presence seems strong. Auteurs in the ‘fairer of the sex’ seem to be in considerable number in most categories.

Two films from the Indian stock, which were shown on the second and third days of the festival, have turned heads for the evocative narratives centred around women.

Nidhi Saxena’s ‘Secret of the Mountain Serpent’ and Anuparna Roy’s ‘Song of Forgotten Trees’ take seemingly similar paths — of women who hide their free spirit as they navigate a world where their expressions are expected to be muffled, measured. The similarity also stretches to the journey of the filmmakers, both from places where life moves slowly and from families where conventions rule over freedom to be.

Silence is used deftly in both the movies, and can even be called part of the cast. In ‘Secret of the Mountain Serpent’, it punctuates a remote landscape, pauses to surface as sound and as slow bursts of dormant desire of a lonely woman from the hills of Uttarakhand. She finds it surreal to express her desire to a mysterious stranger, played by Adil Husain.“It was my view of how a woman spoke of what she felt deeply. Women can understand this better,” says Nidhi.