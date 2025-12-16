BJP steps up vigil anticipating LDF bid to move crucial files from Thiruvananthapuram corp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as intense speculation continues over who will be the next mayor of the city corporation, the BJP, has turned its attention to the corporation headquarters, anticipating attempts by the LDF — now out of power — to move crucial files.

Senior BJP leader and possible mayoral candidate V V Rajesh recently alleged that such an attempt was made on Saturday. BJP leaders claim they are maintaining constant vigil at the corporation office to prevent any last-minute decisions or file movements that could have long-term implications.

During the election campaign, the BJP had levelled a series of corruption allegations against the LDF, particularly in connection with Smart City projects and waste management initiatives. Party sources said the BJP is now preparing to bring out more documentary evidence to substantiate these claims, while simultaneously projecting its development agenda for the state capital.

A section of senior BJP leaders indicated that the prime minister, Union home minister and other national leaders are also expected to highlight the alleged corruption in the capital city in the coming days.

While attention remains focused on the BJP state headquarters over the mayoral decision, the party leadership is reportedly ensuring that every move at the corporation office is closely monitored. Senior councillors are said to be personally keeping track of developments.