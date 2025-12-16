CPM-SDPI understanding in Azhiyoor: Congress leader Mullappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran has alleged that an open understanding between the CPM and the SDPI in Azhiyoor panchayat of Vadakara reflects the “degeneration” of the ruling party and demanded that the chief minister respond to the issue.

Mullappally said that despite being one of the largest parties in the panchayat, the CPM managed to secure only 10 votes in Azhiyoor first ward and just seven votes in the 20th ward. He claimed this was indicative of a nexus between the CPM and the SDPI.

He alleged that the understanding was reached through discussions between the SDPI and the CPM leadership in Kozhikode district, and that a leader close to the chief minister played a key role in facilitating the talks.

Mullappally said the chief minister, who alleged compromises with both majority and minority communalism while indulging in revolutionary rhetoric on public platforms, must now offer a clear ideological explanation on the matter.

He further claimed that after a decade in power, the CPM has become isolated from the people and is moving along the ‘Bengal model.’ Referring to Bengal, he said the CPM, which ruled the state for 34 years, was eventually rejected by the people.