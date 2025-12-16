Man on the run held for assaulting woman in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man accused of trespassing into a neighbour’s house and assaulting a woman has been arrested by the Thampanoor police. Ananthu aka Achu, a native of Kannettumukku in Thampanoor had been absconding since October.

Police said he had forcibly entered a neighbour’s house and assaulted the homemaker before fleeing. Police tracked him down and attempted to apprehend him. On spotting the police team, the accused tried to escape and later attempted to attack the officers with a knife. However, he was overpowered by the police after a dramatic chase.

The arrest was carried out by a police team led by Thampanoor Inspector Biju Kumar. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Ananthu is also an accused in a case involving a bomb attack on Karamana police and has several criminal cases registered against him.