Thiruvananthapuram corp results point to churn across key constituencies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation results have thrown up clear signals of an evolving political churn across key assembly constituencies in the capital, offering an early glimpse of the ground realities ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections. The BJP’s sharp rise - from 34 to 50 seats -has altered the political balance in assembly constituencies such as Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Vattiyoorkavu.

In Nemom - a BJP stronghold - the party consolidated its position by winning 17 of the 22 wards, leaving the LDF with just five. Kazhakoottam, the rapidly growing urban constituency, also witnessed a decisive shift. The BJP emerged on top with 14 wards, while the LDF secured nine and the UDF two.

The expansion of wards in this belt, following the delimitation exercise, was expected to help the LDF consolidate its urban base. However, the outcome indicates that the expansion of wards and anti-incumbency sentiments worked in favour of the BJP instead.

In Vattiyoorkavu, the BJP again emerged as the single largest party, winning 11 of the 25 wards, followed by the UDF with nine and the LDF with four, with one ward going to an independent. CPM district secretary V Joy said that the Muslim and Christian vote consolidation happened and favoured the UDF to win LDF wards.

The Thiruvananthapuram assembly constituency was the only constituency to witness a triangular contest, with the BJP and the LDF winning eight wards each, while the UDF managed five.