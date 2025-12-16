Turkish filmmaker says 'Cinema Jazireh' inspired by Afghan women who erase themselves to survive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Imagine a situation where all that one can do is watch helplessly as tragedy unfolds. Afghanistan, where beauty and brutality co-exist, has turned into a world where helplessness and hopelessness live under a reign of terror. A reign where a mother, to find her lost seven-year-old son, must disguise herself as a man because being a woman means not even ‘next to nothing’ but nothing itself.

Layla’s struggle begins this way in Cinema Jazireh, a reality check from Turkish filmmaker Gozde Kural about the Taliban-controlled land. The Turkish-Afghan-Iranian co-production, among International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK)’s picks this year, has bagged several laurels – the Ecumenical Jury Commendation at Karlovy Vary, the Best Director at Mostra de Valencia, and nominated for the Crystal Globe at the Torino Film Festival – but has also invited criticism and a lack of support from Gozde’s motherland.

The portrayal of the protagonist in the movie is backed by Gozde’s experience in Afghanistan and her fears as she encountered the literal absence of women in public spaces. Layla’s search for her son after her family is massacred leads her to tread these forbidden paths, to dress as a man so that she can remain unnoticed.

Her tryst leads her to another child stranded in a place where boys dress as women for ‘Bache Bazi’, a dark world where boys are used for pleasure.

“The idea of impersonation emerged organically from reality. In Afghanistan, gender is not only an identity that determines where you can go, how you move, and whether you are seen at all,” says Gozde.

Her impersonation theme reminded of Majid Majidi’s Baran, where the protagonist’s impersonation was also to remain unseen. But Gozde claims the situations are different. “While films like Baran resonate thematically, my inspiration came from lived stories of women who temporarily erase themselves to survive,” she notes.