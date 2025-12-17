Kerala Legislature International Book Fest to begin on January 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly will host the fourth edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF 4) at the Assembly premises from January 7 to 13. The week-long event will be open to the public with free entry.

More than 200 publishers are expected to participate, setting up over 250 stalls across the complex. Visitors will also be given the rare opportunity to tour the Assembly Hall and the Legislative Museum during the festival.

The event will bring together renowned writers, journalists, and socio-cultural activists, including Taslima Nasrin, Chulaananda Samaranayake and Banu Mushtaq, along with leading Malayalam authors. Book launches, discussions, panel dialogues, author interactions, interviews, and lectures will be held across six venues.

A Students’ Corner will host interactions between eminent personalities and students, while puppet shows, magic shows, and children’s programmes will add to the excitement. A special highlight of this year’s edition will be the performance of Theyyam scheduled from January 8 to 12.