Kerala’s best panchayat rejects ruling Left front

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Voters of Parassala, the state’s best panchayat, decided not to choose the front under which the local body attained this title in the Mission Antyodaya rankings.

Ending 10 years of Left rule, the UDF has emerged as the single largest majority in the 24-member panchayat with 11 wins: 10 official and one independent candidate.

With this, questions have risen about which Left council – 2015 or 2020 – had contributed more towards Parassala’s development.

Though no front has a clear majority here, two independent candidates, one each backed by UDF and LDF, are likely to favour their respective fronts. If not for any last-minute turncoats, the panchayat will be ruled by the UDF in the next tenure, despite the front’s need to gain two more seats for a comfortable majority.

Claiming that people were fed up with stagnant progress in the panchayat, the UDF also evaluated that strong anti-incumbency against the previous council is evident in the results.