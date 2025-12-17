LDF plan to corner BJP over members’ suicides backfires

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the local body election results, a flex appeared at Thirumala junction — “We dedicate this victory to our Ani chettan”.

The person mentioned was Thirumala Anil, a BJP councillor who died by suicide due to financial issues in the cooperative bank he led, two months before the local body polls. However, despite ambiguity over who the voters would choose, the public decided to side with the BJP.

Even in neighbouring Thrikkannapuram ward, where BJP member Anand K Thampi ended his life after he was denied a seat, the party gave a fierce competition to LDF, clearly indicating that the LDF’s campaign to cash in on the suicides for political mileage backfired miserably.

Both suicides took place in the Nemom assembly constituency, represented by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. Though Sivankutty made prompt efforts to express condolences and raised demand for a special probe into the suicides, CPM’s efforts to project BJP as a ‘cruel outfit’ didn’t cut ice with voters due to multiple reasons. In fact, the issue didn’t figure in door-to-door campaigning at all.

Anil, who had been contesting in Thirumala and Thrikkannapuram wards since 2010, was a public figure dear to people irrespective of political affiliations. He entered the council from Thrikkannapuram ward in 2015 and from Thirumala in 2020. In spite of Anil’s final statement that the party didn’t support him in times of crisis,