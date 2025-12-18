Kerala opposes Centre’s Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has opposed the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, introduced by the Union Government in Parliament on the grounds that it transgresses upon basic regulations governing universities under the concurrent list.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu told reporters here on Wednesday that the Bill, that provides for the establishment of an umbrella commission (VBSA) to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE) - blatantly violates the autonomy of state-funded universities.

“This is an attempt by the Centre to bring higher education, that is presently in the concurrent list, to the Union list. The Bill lays down that that the three councils under the proposed commission that relate to regulation, accreditation and standards, will function as per the policies and decisions of the Union government,” she said.

The minister alleged that the Bill will pave way for the Union government to interfere in the curriculum and syllabus of universities funded by state governments. It will also facilitate the introduction of Indian Knowledge Systems, which the state has always resisted, into the higher education curriculum, she pointed out.

“The Bill has provisions to impose fines from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore on institutions that do not comply with the proposed commission’s regulations. In short, the Bill enables the Commission to shut down higher educational institutions that do not follow its directives,” the minister said.

Bindu cautioned that implementation of the VBSA legislation could lead to a situation where states such as Kerala that oppose the Centre’s policies would be denied its due share of funds. She added that the state would organise protests against the Bill that aims to wreck the higher education sector.