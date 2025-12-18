Resistance and reset of Iranian cinema

As the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) this year wakes up to protests over 19 films being stopped from screening, another form of protest comes to mind. The year was 2022, the 27th IFFK, when Iranian filmmaker Mahnaz Mohammadi was conferred the Spirit of Cinema award.



Mahnaz could not attend, having been banned from travelling by her government. Instead, she sent a tuft of her hair, which was displayed on the IFFK stage as a friend accepted the award on her behalf.

Back in Iran, women were chopping off their hair and burning hijabs to protest the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for allegedly flouting ‘dress code’.