Students' Biennale: Next Gen goes next level

Over the years, the Students’ Biennale has evolved into an engaging platform for emerging artists to articulate personal histories and social concerns through contemporary art.



Conceived as a space for experimentation, critical inquiry and dialogue, this segment of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale brings together budding artists from across the country, foregrounding works shaped by lived experiences and regional realities.



This year, it unfolds across multiple venues in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, including the VKL Warehouse, Arthshila Art Centre, St Andrew’s Parish Hall, and Space Gallery.

