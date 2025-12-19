BJP accuses CPM of creating crisis in higher education sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Thursday accused the CPM and its affiliated organisations of deliberately creating a crisis in the state’s higher education sector for political reasons. In a statement issued from the state headquarters, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the legal complications surrounding the appointment of vice chancellors were the result of the CPM’s political hostility towards Dr Ciza Thomas.

Chandrasekhar alleged that students and teachers affiliated with CPM-backed organisations had carried out prolonged protests against her, paralysing academic functioning for months.

He pointed out that during these agitations, attacks were allegedly carried out against the then Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, leading to the arrest and remand of several leaders of Left student organisations.

He said that even after the Supreme Court directed the chief minister to hold discussions with the governor to resolve the issue, the CPM initially sent only two ministers for talks. The issue was resolved only after the chief minister personally met the governor, he added.

Referring to the suspension of former Kerala University Registrar Anil Kumar, Chandrasekhar said the CPM and syndicate members created law-and-order problems on the campus, resulting in criminal cases and arrests.

The government’s decision to remove Anilkumar from the post of Registrar and repatriate him to his parent college, though belated, was welcome and reflected that the CPM had finally exercised good judgement, he said. Chandrasekhar demanded that the CPM admit its mistakes and apologise to the people for the violence, while thanking the governor for the constructive steps taken to protect the higher education system.