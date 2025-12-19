Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station over delayed announcements, schedule changes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confusion continues to grip passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station as last-minute changes in the timetable force them to sprint across the already crowded foot overbridge and board trains from the wrong side. The problem is most acute in the evening when three trains, Guruvayur Intercity Express (5.30pm), Kanyakumari-Punalur Passenger (5.35pm), and Vanchinad Express (5.45pm), are scheduled to leave in quick succession. Passengers are usually kept guessing as officials announce the order of departure and platform of arrival at the very last moment.

“On some days, the Kanyakumari-Punalur Passenger is held back to allow Vanchinad to depart first, and vice versa. There is no guarantee,” said Liyons J, secretary of the WhatsApp network Friends on Rails. “People wait on the footbridge to dash to the platform of their trains. Passengers regularly enter trains from the wrong side. When large groups gather, the risk of a stampede is real. Yet, the railways does not have a mechanism to manage crowds.” He added that the congestion also inconveniences passengers of other trains.