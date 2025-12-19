Chaos at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station over delayed announcements, schedule changes
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confusion continues to grip passengers at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station as last-minute changes in the timetable force them to sprint across the already crowded foot overbridge and board trains from the wrong side. The problem is most acute in the evening when three trains, Guruvayur Intercity Express (5.30pm), Kanyakumari-Punalur Passenger (5.35pm), and Vanchinad Express (5.45pm), are scheduled to leave in quick succession. Passengers are usually kept guessing as officials announce the order of departure and platform of arrival at the very last moment.
“On some days, the Kanyakumari-Punalur Passenger is held back to allow Vanchinad to depart first, and vice versa. There is no guarantee,” said Liyons J, secretary of the WhatsApp network Friends on Rails. “People wait on the footbridge to dash to the platform of their trains. Passengers regularly enter trains from the wrong side. When large groups gather, the risk of a stampede is real. Yet, the railways does not have a mechanism to manage crowds.” He added that the congestion also inconveniences passengers of other trains.
Passenger associations have long demanded advance announcements, raising the issue as far back as six years ago. “Railways can make the announcement when a train reaches Nemom, but officials are least bothered,” Liyons said.
The State Human Rights Commission had directed the railways to maintain punctuality and issue advance alerts. While one order was quashed after the railways appealed against SHRC’s intervention, the directive on advance announcements remains valid. Similar problems, he added, persist at Kayamkulam Junction during the departure of Sabari Express and Netravati Express.
Railway officials, however, cite practical difficulties. “At a busy station like Thiruvananthapuram Central, it is difficult to finalise platforms in advance. We announce as soon as platform availability is confirmed,” an official explained. He denied reports of overcrowding on the foot overbridge, pointing to the presence of RPF and ticket-checking staff.