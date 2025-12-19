Kerala praised for bagging top position in ease of doing business rankings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala has felicitated the state government for securing the top achiever position in the National Ease of Doing Business (EODB)rankings 2024. The felicitation was held during the fifth meeting of the CII Kerala state council.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Industries Department principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) managing director Vishnuraj were honoured for their leadership and contribution towards the achievement.

Kerala has reaffirmed its position as one of India’s most reform-driven and investor-friendly states by emerging once again as a top achiever in the national Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ratings for the year 2024. The state secured the top achiever position in the “fast movers” category, achieving an impressive 99.1% reform implementation score, up from 91% last year.

Rajeeve dedicated the achievement to industry stakeholders and acknowledged their continuous feedback and partnership. He noted that Kerala’s reform agenda has been sustained over several years and added that 33% of the Expressions of Interest (EOIs) signed during the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 have already commenced construction, with expectations that this figure will reach 50% within the next two to three months. Mohammed Hanish outlined the state’s continued focus on strengthening the ease of doing business ecosystem through institutionalised reforms and effective implementation.