V Muraleedharan: Willing to contest from Kazhakkoottam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Thursday indicated his willingness to contest from Kazhakkoottam in the 2026 Kerala assembly elections, while making it clear that the final decision rested with the party’s central leadership.

Muraleedharan, while interacting with reporters in Delhi, said, “Party’s central leadership will decide whether I contest or not. I do have an interest in contesting from Kazhakkoottam, as I have been working there for a long time. The BJP certainly has a real chance of winning there,” he said.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding a poll parody number set to the tune of a popular Ayyappa devotional song, Muraleedharan alleged political motives behind the issue being pursued.

“I have not listened to the parody song in full. So, I do not know whether its lyrics hurt any faith or belief. However, my understanding is that those pursuing the case are people associated with the Marxist party (CPM),” he said.

Muraleedharan said CPM did not treat the issue as one of faith until after the elections. “Had it won, it would not have taken up the issue at all. If it was so concerned about faith, why did it lead violations of customs at Sabarimala,” he asked.

He also criticised the state government for allowing the screening of foreign films that were denied clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs at the International Film Festival of Kerala, saying the government’s move was against national interest.

“The government’s decision is against national interests, and against the interests of Indian citizens, especially expatriates. Tomorrow, there may arise a scenario where expatriates are seen in their host countries as taking one side or the other,” Muraleedharan said.