Don’t hide behind National Herald case: Congress to CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Drawing a clear line between central agencies’ probe against Congress leaders and those involving CPM leaders, AICC Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera on Friday said that catching the ED and CBI red-handed in the National Herald case against Congress leaders does not mean that every investigation conducted by agencies can be dismissed or used as a shield by others.

Khera was responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation that Congress was adopting double standard while reacting to central agency cases against ministers of non-Congress ruled states.

“There must be a case by case investigation. You cannot conveniently apply the same logic to every case being probed by central agencies.

That is not a fair way of judging things,” he said. “Hiding behind what the ED did in the National Herald case is only a convenient way to cover your own worries. In the case, a Delhi court dismissed ED’s charges. Just because one has been found innocent doesn’t mean everyone else is also innocent. Others too must face investigation,” he added.