Kerala Animal Welfare Board floats action plan to address stray issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mandatory licensing of pets and microchipping for vaccine compliance were among the proposals mooted by the State Animal Welfare Board in its first meeting on Friday, as it set in motion a comprehensive action plan to address the stray dog issue, strengthen animal welfare and improve shelter infrastructure across the state.

Chaired by Minister J Chinchu Rani, who is also the board chairperson, the meeting also proposed stricter penalties for abandoning pets and establishment and upgradation of animal shelters in the backdrop of recent Supreme Court directions.

To curb abandoning of pet dogs, the board recommended mandatory licensing for all pet canines, simplification of the licensing process via K-SMART, and the introduction of microchipping to ensure vaccine compliance. The meeting also decided to amend the Panchayati Raj and Municipal laws to impose stricter penalties on those abandoning their pets.

The board decided to decentralise the handling of complaints related to animal cruelty, and pet shop and breeder registrations. Such cases will be examined at the district level by chief veterinary officers and matters requiring higher intervention will be referred to the state board with specific recommendations.