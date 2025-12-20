Thiruvananthapuram: Kovalam eyeing tourism revival with beach dining

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to restore its lost charm and revive tourism at Kovalam, which was once Kerala’s most sought-after beach destination, tourism stakeholders including resort owners and hoteliers have launched a beach dining initiative at the iconic Lighthouse Beach. The move comes following prolonged apathy from the tourism department and the state government that has left the destination in a state of neglect.

Poor infrastructure, lack of street lighting, police-imposed time restrictions, and dilapidated tourism amenities have turned Kovalam into a major disappointment for both foreign and domestic tourists. Although the tourism department announced a comprehensive Rs 95-crore master plan a couple of years ago to restore Kovalam’s lost glory, little has materialised on the ground.

With yet another tourism season under way and no visible efforts from the department to either improve infrastructure or enhance visitor experience, the Kerala Tourism Protection and Development Council (KTPDC) -- a collective of resort and hotel operators and tourism workers -- has decided to take the initiative by reintroducing beach dining, reminiscent of Kovalam’s golden days.

T N Suresh, patron of KTPDC, said beach dining was a key attraction at Kovalam nearly two decades ago.

“We had to stop the beach dining culture after the government constructed the walkway. The past few years have been extremely tough. The destination has steadily degraded, and guests are increasingly dissatisfied, opting for other tourist spots instead. We approached the port department and obtained permission to conduct beach dining from 7 pm to 11.30 pm,” said Suresh, who owns a 50-year-old property at Lighthouse Beach.