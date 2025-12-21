Auto driver alleges police assault in Mannanthala; officers deny charge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging that he was brutally assaulted by police personnel of Mannanthala station, a 46-year-old autorickshaw driver has raised a complaint.

The complainant, Dastakeer, a native of Nalanchira, alleged that he was beaten up by the police initially at his house and later at the police station on Friday. He claimed that he was taken to the station and moved to an area without CCTV and beaten up on his back and thighs. Dastakeer, who is diabetic, also claimed that he was not even given drinking water.

However, the Mannanthala police denied the allegations. They said Dastakeer was a habitual drinker and troublemaker, and that his wife had informed the station early on Friday after he consumed alcohol and created a ruckus at home. The police said he suffered injuries when he tried to escape on seeing the police team at the spot.

Dastakeer, who was injured, is undergoing treatment at the General Hospital. He alleged that there are around 20 injury marks on his back and that he is unable to even sit due to the severity of the injuries.

He was released on bail on Friday evening after the owner of the autorickshaw arrived at the station and later took him to the hospital. While no formal complaint has been filed so far, Dastakeer has said he plans to submit a complaint at the Police Commissioner’s office on Sunday. An inquiry is expected after a complaint is received.