12-day flower festival to begin in Thiruvananthapuram from December 24

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Promising a visual treat, the annual flower festival ‘Vasantholsavam’ at Kanakakkunnu Palace will begin on Wednesday. This edition plans to feature a wide variety of flowering plants, making it the grandest flower show ever held in the state capital. The 12-day festival will come to a close on January 4.

Vasantholsavam, along with the annual light festival, is being organised by the State Tourism Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), in collaboration with various government and private institutions, enlivening the Christmas-New Year season.

Over 35,000 pots of flowering plants will be showcased at the event, curated by Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), Palode.

Flowers have started arriving at the city from different parts of the country. A Chrysanthemum festival, displaying a profusion of over 8,000 chrysanthemum flowers and plants, will be a salient feature of this edition of the fest. Also on display will be a wide variety of dahlias, marigolds, petunias, zinnias, daisies, anthuriums, lilies, and tulips, besides a range of locally grown flowers.

Several competitions have also been planned as part of the festival. Government institutions including Museum and Zoo, State Legislature Secretariat, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Government Agricultural College Vellayani, Tropical Botanical Garden, and Ayurveda Research Centre will be participating in competitions.

The Light Festival as usual will illuminate the city’s streets and heritage structures during the Christmas and New Year season.

Visitors can also buy flowers and plants from the stalls put up by various nurseries. Entry ticket for adults is `50, and for children, it is `30.