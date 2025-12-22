‘Indianisation of legal system needed’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law Commission Chairman Justice (Retd) Dinesh Maheshwari has called for Indianisation of the country’s legal system.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Indian Knowledge System and the Constitution’ at Lok Bhavan, Justice Maheshwari said Indian civilisation is permanent in character and has the resilience to withstand all challenges.

“The strength of India lies not merely in unity, but in its essential diversity, which has the unique capacity to imbibe values such as tolerance and non-violence,” he said.

Referring to rapid technological changes, Justice Maheshwari noted that while Artificial Intelligence is gaining prominence, there is a need to prioritise “Authentic Intelligence.” He underlined that humane values such as compassion, kindness and virtue are inherent only in authentic intelligence, not artificial systems.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar said India’s civilisation, which dates back centuries, must actively propagate its rich values. He observed that the Indian knowledge system and the values enshrined in the Constitution flow from the same source of humaneness and dharma.