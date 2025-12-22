Mayor suspense grips Thiruvananthapuram; BJP to announce on Dec 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suspense over who will be the next mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation continued on Sunday, even as councillors took oath amid keen public and political interest. While the ceremony drew several leaders and supporters, the question about the party’s mayoral choice prevailed among those present.

Several senior BJP leaders had expected the party to announce its mayor before the oath-taking ceremony. When asked, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told TNIE that the party would announce its mayor on December 26. He, however, refrained from revealing further details about the candidate.

Sources said the BJP had secured the support of an independent councillor and was confident of forming the mayoral front. According to senior leaders, the party is likely to hold a crucial meeting of its councillors and senior leaders ahead of the formal announcement.

However, the delay in announcement has triggered concern among some grassroots workers over the possibility of an independent councillor being elevated to the mayor’s post, especially after an independent councillor reportedly expressed willingness to take up the position. When asked about the prospect of an independent becoming mayor, Chandrasekhar responded with a brief, “No comments.”