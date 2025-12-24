BJP meet today to finalise mayor, deputy mayor candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss and finalise its candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. The meeting will be attended by senior party leaders and NDA councillors, after which the party is likely to announce its candidates, sources said.

Party insiders said the BJP has almost finalised councillor R Sreelekha for the mayor’s post and senior councillor Manju G S for the deputy mayor’s post.

However, senior leaders maintained that a final decision would be taken only after consultations with councillors at Wednesday’s meeting.

With the BJP almost securing the support of an independent councillor, the party is confident of ensuring victory for its mayor and deputy mayor nominees.

Responding to queries on the possibility of last-minute changes, a senior BJP leader said, “We have already conducted multiple meetings on these matters. However, we are always open to revisiting decisions, and the central leadership has given us the freedom to do so.”