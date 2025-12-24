Police join hands with private sector in fight against narcotics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address substance abuse among young professionals, the Prevention of Drug Abuse (PODA), a joint initiative of the state police and the private sector, is being rolled out, said state police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar. The initiative focuses on preventing drug abuse at work places through cooperation between police and private institutions.

Under PODA, private sector employees will be required to sign a mandatory declaration at the time of joining, stating that they will stay away from drug use. Employers will also seek consent for periodic drug testing during working hours. In cases where drug use is detected, action including termination of service may be taken.

Police have discussed the implementation of PODA with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, G-Tech, FICCI, CII, Young Indians, BNI and KMA. These organisations have agreed in principle to support the initiative, the DGP said.

Young Indians, the CII forum of entrepreneurs below 40 years of age, has announced that PODA will be implemented in its member companies from January 2026. In the first phase, 21 companies employing around 1,100 young professionals will be covered under the programme.