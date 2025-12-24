Row over Savarkar’s pic in Lok Bhavan calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Bharat Mata portrait row, the inclusion of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar’s picture in the inaugural calendar brought out by the Kerala Lok Bhavan has raised eyebrows.

The 2026 calendar, intended to be circulated among the Lok Bhavan staff, has a stamp sized picture of Savarkar in the February page, highlighting his death anniversary on the 26th of the month. The calendar also has dozens of pictures of national icons against the dates related to them as well as portraits of popular social personalities from the state.

The calendar, the first of its kind brought out by the Kerala Lok Bhavan, was released by Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi here on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lok Bhavan sources justified the inclusion of Savarakar’s picture in the calendar.

“Savarkar is a well known freedom fighter and a national icon. His portrait adorns our Parliament, duly acknowledging the contributions he has made for the country,” said a source close to the Governor.