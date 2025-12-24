State’s first skin bank starts ops at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s first skin bank at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has started processing donor skin, ushering in a new era in advanced burn care in the state. The facility, established alongside the Burns Unit, is expected to significantly improve survival and recovery outcomes for patients who lose skin due to severe burns and accidents.

The harvested skin is preserved under specially controlled temperatures and undergoes a three-week chemical processing procedure. Once processed, it is grafted onto patients in critical need through plastic surgery using advanced medical technology. The graft provides a protective cover over injured areas, helping reduce infection, ease pain, and minimise fluid and salt loss.

Health Minister Veena George said the skin bank was set up to ensure world-class treatment for burn victims in Kerala. The project, including the Burns Unit, was implemented at a cost of Rs 6.75 crore and was inaugurated by the chief minister in September. She added that steps are under way to establish another skin bank at the Kottayam Medical College.