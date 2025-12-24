Trekking group conducts Ponmudi clean-up drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a gesture of environmental stewardship and festive goodwill, ITREK Trekking & Outdoor Activities Group mobilised a dedicated 25-member team for a large-scale plastic clean-up drive at Ponmudi hill station on December 20. Led by founder Suresh Sam Chandy, the volunteers targeted two key locations, removing heaps of plastic waste to restore the area’s natural splendour.

ITREK, a vibrant community of nearly 700 members from diverse backgrounds across the state and beyond, operates on a robust three-pillar framework -- promoting healthy lifestyles through trekking and outdoor adventures, committing to nature preservation, and supporting the welfare of forest-dependent communities. The initiative underscores the group’s unwavering dedication to these principles, ensuring Ponmudi’s trails remain litter-free for all.

“Ponmudi is one of Kerala’s cherished treasures, and it’s our collective responsibility to protect it. We urge every visitor to refrain from littering and preserve this hill station’s pristine beauty for future generations,” said Suresh.