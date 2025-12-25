BJP struggles to seal mayor deal in Thiruvananthapuram amid closed-door huddles, rift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday held a series of meetings with its councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to finalise its mayor and deputy mayor candidates. Sources said that the party leadership decided to defer an announcement amid differences of opinion with the RSS.

Though an announcement was expected on Wednesday, the leadership chose to keep the names under wraps after the RSS strongly pitched for an experienced councillor to be named mayor. Party insiders said the RSS has suggested senior councillor V V Rajesh for the post, placing the BJP leadership in a tight spot and prompting it to avoid a hasty decision.

According to sources, the RSS raised concerns over whether councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha would be able to withstand sustained protests from the Left and the Congress if appointed mayor. “Sreelekha is not a seasoned politician. The Left and Congress will mount strong protests against decisions taken by the BJP.

Only an experienced politician like Rajesh can effectively handle such situations,” an RSS leader said on condition of anonymity. While the RSS is insisting on experience for the mayor’s post, party sources said it has no objection to R Sreelekha being considered for the deputy mayor post. Insiders said V V Rajesh, R Sreelekha and Karamana Ajith are currently under consideration for the mayor’s post, with the leadership yet to arrive at a final decision.